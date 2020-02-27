Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Reduced by Crestwood Capital Management L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,421 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 7.6% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,881,292,000 after purchasing an additional 91,217 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,841,000 after purchasing an additional 141,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $343.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.97. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $249.10 and a 12 month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.48.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

