ADT (ADT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADT (NYSE:ADT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ADT opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.44. ADT has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

