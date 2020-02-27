ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Down 29.3% in February

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 658,400 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the January 30th total of 931,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $434.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.29. ADTRAN has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $17.81.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

ADTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In other news, insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $56,615.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $2,431,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 49,166 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

