Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the January 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 322,212 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,104,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,676,000 after acquiring an additional 74,030 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,783,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,085,000 after acquiring an additional 177,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

