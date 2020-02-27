Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $47,049.00 and $91.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,369,749 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

