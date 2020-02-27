Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given a €850.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) has been assigned a €850.00 ($988.37) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADYEN. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) price target on Adyen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) price target on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €900.00 ($1,046.51) price target on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) price target on Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €797.86 ($927.74).

