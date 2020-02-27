Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADYEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €900.00 ($1,046.51) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €797.86 ($927.74).

