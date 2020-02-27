Aegis Initiates Coverage on Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

Aegis started coverage on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Aegis’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

SELF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.17. 8,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 million, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELF. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 429,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 243,372 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Global Self Storage by 802.9% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 95,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 85,016 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Self Storage by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global Self Storage by 83.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares during the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.