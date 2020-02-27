aelf (ELF) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $48.56 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $49.35 million and approximately $48.56 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.0906 or 0.00001023 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Binance, Kucoin and Tokenomy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.47 or 0.02590004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00221090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00130627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Huobi, Koinex, BigONE, Tokenomy, CoinTiger, BCEX, Binance, Bithumb, IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bancor Network, GOPAX, Allbit, Hotbit, ABCC, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

