Aeon Trading Down 8.5% This Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001849 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Aeon has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $630.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00801130 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003533 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001959 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

