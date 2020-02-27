Aeternity (AE) Achieves Market Cap of $53.20 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001984 BTC on popular exchanges including Zebpay, LATOKEN, DragonEX and Kyber Network. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $53.20 million and approximately $13.95 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000485 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 348,456,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,635,675 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, OOOBTC, LATOKEN, Liqui, Zebpay, Bithumb, HADAX, ZB.COM, Binance, BitMart, OTCBTC, CoinBene, HitBTC, BigONE, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Koinex, DragonEX, FCoin, OKEx, Crex24, IDAX, Gate.io and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.