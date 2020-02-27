Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Up 22.6% in February

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 513,400 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the January 30th total of 418,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 17.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.