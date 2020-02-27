Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Down 21.2% in February

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 866,900 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the January 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,961,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,760,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Afya in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Afya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

AFYA opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. Afya has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

