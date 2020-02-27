Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,042,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,532,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,936.

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

NYSE A traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $77.43. 2,879,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.