AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Up 32.4% in February

AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the January 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AGM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $15.26 on Thursday. AGM Group has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

