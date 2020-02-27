AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,940,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the January 30th total of 14,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 166,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in AGNC Investment by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 38,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,857,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,577,000 after acquiring an additional 224,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

