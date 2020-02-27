Agree Realty Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.585 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 127.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.