AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the January 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.20 on Thursday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,910.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 318,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 48,411 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGFS shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

