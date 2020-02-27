Aion (AION) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.51 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Aion token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001771 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Kyber Network. Aion has a total market capitalization of $61.38 million and approximately $14.51 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.47 or 0.02590004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00221090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00130627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 391,140,663 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is aion.network. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Koinex, IDEX, Liqui, RightBTC, DragonEX, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, BitForex, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

