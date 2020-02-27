Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

