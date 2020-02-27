Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,012,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927,182 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.56% of Air Lease worth $190,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 1,232.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan Mccaw purchased 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,870.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,921.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $464,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,925.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:AL opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $31.98 and a 1 year high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

