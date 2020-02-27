Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Air T has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Air T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Air T from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $36,776.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,137.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 2,831 shares of company stock valued at $61,824 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

