Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Up 29.6% in February

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 353,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of analysts have commented on ATSG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $17.86 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider Brady Thomas Templeton sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $141,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

