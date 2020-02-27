Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) received a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective from Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIXA. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.48 ($12.19).

Shares of AIXA traded down €0.10 ($0.12) on Thursday, reaching €9.51 ($11.06). 1,114,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.29. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 12 month high of €11.59 ($13.48).

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

