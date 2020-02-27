Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €12.00 by Barclays

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s previous close.

AIXA has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aixtron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.48 ($12.19).

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of ETR:AIXA opened at €9.43 ($10.97) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €10.18 and a 200-day moving average of €9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 27.82. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 52-week high of €11.59 ($13.48).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.