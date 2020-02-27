Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS AKAAF opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Aker ASA has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $54.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71.

