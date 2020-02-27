Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the January 30th total of 77,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 309,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Akerna stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. Akerna has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KERN. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Akerna in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akerna stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.