Alaris Royalty (AD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Alaris Royalty to post earnings of C$0.53 per share for the quarter.

TSE:AD opened at C$21.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.05. The company has a market cap of $778.41 million and a P/E ratio of 10.78. Alaris Royalty has a 52-week low of C$17.70 and a 52-week high of C$23.34.

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is an increase from Alaris Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Alaris Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AD. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaris Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.00.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.