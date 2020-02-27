AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,645 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of AlarmCom worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC grew its position in AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AlarmCom by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 603,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AlarmCom by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AlarmCom by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in AlarmCom by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 122.34%. The business had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. AlarmCom’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,317,628.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.10.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

