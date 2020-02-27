AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Imperial Capital from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $48.03 on Thursday. AlarmCom has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 158.51% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AlarmCom will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $42,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,326,000 after buying an additional 603,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 16.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 20.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the third quarter valued at $2,113,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

