Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Boosted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 102,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Albemarle by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $85.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.67. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra lifted their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.41.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

