Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of ALBO opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $295.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.69. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36.

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 255,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

