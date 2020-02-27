Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Alector in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.53. 13,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,047. Alector has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32.

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 63,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $1,908,771.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Wehner purchased 20,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $563,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,865.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,479,650 shares of company stock worth $28,962,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alector by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

