Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stake Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,958 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,154,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,437,000 after buying an additional 4,360,609 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13,869.3% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 1,539,495 shares in the last quarter. VCU Investment Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after buying an additional 648,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 101,683.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 620,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 620,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,623,760. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

