Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend by an average of 53.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Alexander & Baldwin has a dividend payout ratio of 140.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.8%.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $20.98. 16,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,122. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 334,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

