Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 756,300 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 30th total of 925,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of ALEX opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

In related news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $136,395.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 42,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

