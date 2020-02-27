Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 122,411 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,867. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SEI Investments by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

