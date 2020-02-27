Algorand Achieves Market Capitalization of $216.48 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00004216 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. Algorand has a total market cap of $216.48 million and $118.79 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.02572140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00217730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00045207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand's total supply is 3,113,855,007 coins and its circulating supply is 582,583,164 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand's official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

