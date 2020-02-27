Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the January 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alico by 329.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alico by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Alico by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Alico during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alico during the 4th quarter worth $1,519,000. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alico has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $263.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 34.68% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Alico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Alico from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

