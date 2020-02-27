Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million.

Alimera Sciences stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 305,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,448. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $18.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

