Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.01. 9,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,348. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.97. Allakos has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of -1.04.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Allakos will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth $113,000. 38.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

