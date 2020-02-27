Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.44% of Alleghany worth $51,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on Y. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

Y stock opened at $743.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.57. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $600.23 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $805.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $783.73.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 42.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

