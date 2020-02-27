Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,079 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 233.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,676,000 after acquiring an additional 470,669 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Allegion by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 684,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,218,000 after acquiring an additional 276,395 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 173,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after acquiring an additional 131,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $11,992,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,226.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.58. The stock had a trading volume of 764,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,338. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

