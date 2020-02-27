Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the January 30th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLP. BidaskClub cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

ARLP opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $944.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.26%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.