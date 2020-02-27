Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Short Interest Down 17.9% in February

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 30th total of 99,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $295,435.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,249,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 2,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $116,978.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,421,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,974. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMOT shares. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of AMOT opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $420.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

