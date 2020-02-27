AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Down 24.1% This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $182,314.00 and $252.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000213 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

