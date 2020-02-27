Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Position Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Allstate by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $14,672,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $5.81 on Thursday, reaching $109.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

