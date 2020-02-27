Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 30th total of 227,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $265.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

