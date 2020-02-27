Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.9% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $332,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $224,201,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 651,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $872,823,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $75.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,314.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,793. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,467.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,315.27. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $903.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,560.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,523.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

