Alphatec (ATEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Alphatec to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ATEC opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $374.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.52. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 794,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $141,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

